Legion baseball: Rogers, Driver lead Rowan victory

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — The Rowan County American Legion baseball team bounced back on Sunday at Staton Field.

Rowan put Saturday’s loss at Davidson County in the rear-view mirror by pounding Mocksville 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

It was the Southern Division opener for both teams.

Logan Rogers had a monster game with a triple, two homers and six RBIs. His second homer was a fourth-inning grand slam that put away Mocksville (1-6, 0-1).

Austin Fulk had two hits. Dylan Driver and Peyton Summerall had doubles. CP Pyle walked twice and scored twice.

Driver (1-0) got some early help from Rowan’s defense and stayed in control on the mound.

Rowan’s next scheduled game is against Mooresville on Thursday.

See Tuesday’s print edition for more on Rogers and Rowan’s victory.