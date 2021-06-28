Local golf: Lyerly wins another Rowan Masters
Runner-up Richard Cobb, left, and champ Nick Lyerly.
Submitted photo.
Staff report
CHINA GROVE — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Rowan Masters at Warrior on Sunday.
Lyerly cruised 7 and 5 in the afternoon final against Richard Cobb.
Sunday morning’s semifinals were tighter.
Lyerly had a string of birdies on the front nine to open a lead and closed out Hank Robins on No. 16 for a 3 and 2 victory.
Cobb was a 1-up winner against William Little, with both golfers making birdies on the 18th.
For more on Lyerly’s latest victory, see Tuesday’s print edition.
