Letter: Dismayed by Hardin’s attitude
For several months I have been reading Mr. Kenneth Hardin’s submissions in the opinion section, and I am dismayed at his attitude.
The Hundred Acre Woods doesn’t have the need of another Eeore. Instead, how about a lesson from Nalini Joseph: “One rotten apple spoils the whole cart.”
In my 75 years on this beautiful planet, it is my opinion that a person’s ethnic background or skin color doesn’t entitle them to anything except a chance to prove themselves in the human race.
— Dale Borland
Salisbury
