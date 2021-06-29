June 29, 2021

Letter: New statue for former site of ‘Fame’

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Now that the “Fame” statue has been resolved, I believe that an appropriate replacement at that location would be a statue dedicated to first responders that helped saved this country. This would show everyone how much we appreciate them.

— James Barnes

Kannapolis

