Letter: New statue for former site of ‘Fame’
Now that the “Fame” statue has been resolved, I believe that an appropriate replacement at that location would be a statue dedicated to first responders that helped saved this country. This would show everyone how much we appreciate them.
— James Barnes
Kannapolis
