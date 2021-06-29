June 29, 2021

  • 84°

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools has named three administrators to oversee its schools at the elementary and middle levels.

Knollwood Elementary Principal Shonda Hairston, a two-time winner of RSS’ Principal of the Year award, and Landis Elementary Principal Brooke Zehmer will both serve as directors of elementary schools. Ronald Dixon, principal at South Asheboro Middle, will serve as director of middle schools. All three will start their new positions in July.

The three new hires were approved as part of the RSS Board of Education’s personnel report during its Monday meeting. The board spent about an hour in closed session at the beginning of the meeting before approving the report.

The three directors will report directly to Chief of Schools Officer Kelly Withers. Withers will continue to directly oversee the district’s high schools.

Hairston and Zehmer will split oversight of the district’s elementary schools. RSS Director of Marketing and Communications Tracey Lewis said the decision to split direct oversight between several directors is based on research showing the maximum number of schools an administrator can effectively oversee is about 10.

Hairston has been with the district for 28 years and has been principal at Knollwood since 2007. Zehmer is a 24-year RSS veteran and has been at Landis since 2015.

Dixon is a newcomer to the district, but he’s spent 20 years in the field and took his current position in 2016.

“Each of these highly competent professionals possesses the skills and abilities to support schools and educators in their work to advance the directional system and support student outcomes,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said. “I look forward to working with each of these new executive directors to support the emerging priorities coming out of our strategic planning work.”

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Bullet found in Salisbury man’s rear end after story about fireworks accident

Crime

Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNC-Charlotte launch ’49erNext’ program for transfer students

Education

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

Education

SHS gym addition almost complete; wrestling club will move into abandoned building owned by RSS

Local

Dates set for Paint the Pavement project, dedication of historical marker for 1906 lynchings

Elections

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper allows municipal election delay bill to become law without signature, signs three others

News

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

News

North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell discusses prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president