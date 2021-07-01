July 1, 2021

Ladd Morrison

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine on I-85

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:14 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A Charlotte man faces cocaine trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

Ladd Alteo Morrison, 50, was charged Wednesday with trafficking 400 grams or more of cocaine by possession and transportation as well as possessing cocaine with the intent to sell and deliver.

After Morrison was stopped on I-85 North by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a drug detection K-9 gave an alert to narcotics in the 2018 Dodge truck. Inside, deputies found about 5.69 pounds of cocaine, a news release said.

Morrison was the vehicle’s only occupant.

He received a $150,000 secured bond, which he has posted. He’s been released from custody.

Morrison has a lengthy criminal history that includes narcotics. He recently completed federal supervised release after serving seven years in federal prison.

