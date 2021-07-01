July 1, 2021

  • 72°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - James Davis

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

SALISBURY – About 73 cents of every dollar put into Communities in Schools Rowan goes directly to local families, and the organization’s new director wants to do better.

James Davis said the amount of funding that goes straight to programs is a good thing. He wants to expand the program, make it even better and reach more kids. Now, CIS works in eight local public schools, but Davis wants to reach every school in the county.

“We started with one,” Davis said, adding the organization is looking toward Salisbury High School to be its next school.

Davis started with CIS in February on a trial basis. The organization’s board brought him on as a full-time director in June.

He’s has made a career out of working with people in need. Originally from Tennessee, Davis made his way to South Carolina for his undergraduate studies at Claflin University. He started out as a business major with his sights set on the corporate world and six-figure salaries, but people around him immediately knew he needed to help people and work in education.

After graduating, Davis worked with people from nine months old to 103  who were in a psychiatric crisis. He eventually found himself working exclusively with kids in a number of roles in Charleston, including as a dean in local schools.

He came to Salisbury in 2013 and has worked with a number of youth organizations. He started at Livingstone College’s Upward Bound Program, but in 2016 the program faltered after he tore all the ligaments in his ankle in a freak accident. He had to spend more than a year on bed rest for his ankle to recover.

Davis said he was a “terror” growing up. His grades were decent, but he needed something to keep his attention. He sees the same need in Rowan County kids who may not have an outlet. Some of the strategies to keep kids out of trouble and focused are simple: give them things to do, pass along things that might interest them, listen and be there for them in schools.

Having someone who they know is there for them and willing to listen can make all the difference for a kid who is struggling, David said. But he knows there are kids who do not get that help.

There are fresh challenges for local students that are out of their control as well. Federally expanded unemployment benefits are ending, which is cause for concern for local families. CIS works with families as well. The organization may help a family take care of a bill, but Davis is always following up to try and help them sustain themselves.

Sometimes the parents need someone to listen as well.

“Sometimes they just want to vent to us,” Davis said. “You called me to ask if I could get you an extra tutor. The answer was ‘yes’ 10 minutes ago. However, you still felt like nobody is listening.”

Parents, for the previous year, have grappled with things they do not understand and support their kids through an education, Davis said.

“Sometimes we just have to, as people, hear each other,” Davis said.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts

Sports

Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes

News

Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in NC Senate

News

UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

News

Report shows minimal COVID transmission within N.C. schools

Nation/World

Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned

Nation/World

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Crime

Man in critical condition after East Spencer shooting

Crime

East Spencer man receives 70 months in prison for selling methamphetamine to sheriff’s office informant

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Nation/World

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Nation/World

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse