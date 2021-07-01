July 1, 2021

  • 72°

Letter: Political ideology passed off as news

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

A couple of articles in the Sunday Post point out the need to read with a critical awareness, recognize when only one point of view is represented and question the objectivity and motivation of the writer.

In praising the city of Salisbury’s “anti-discrimination ordinance,” Natalie Anderson refers to “barring transgender athletes from competing according to their gender identity as well as the prohibition of certain medical services.” Citing three bills introduced in North Carolina as intended “to limit the rights of those in the LGBTQ community,” she fails to present a point of view held by most commonsense people that boys should not compete in girls’ sports, that children should not be encouraged to change their gender before an age when they fully comprehend the consequences or that medical professionals should have a right to not violate their personal conscience to do so.

A characteristically opinionated and one-sided Associated Press article bemoaned the fact that the author of the New York Time’s 1619 Project — a series increasingly recognized as non-factual and the source of racial tension, was rightly denied instant tenure at UNC’s school of journalism. It failed to point out that the only reason Nikole Hannah-Jones was offered a teaching position at all was that she was given a politically motivated Pulitzer Prize or that typically faculty have to earn tenure, not have it granted immediately upon employment.

These examples show that much of what is passed off as “news” nowadays is little more than promotion of political ideology, discord and false victimization. As you read, have the judgment and common sense to recognize it as such.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts

Sports

Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes

News

Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in NC Senate

News

UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

News

Report shows minimal COVID transmission within N.C. schools

Nation/World

Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned

Nation/World

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Crime

Man in critical condition after East Spencer shooting

Crime

East Spencer man receives 70 months in prison for selling methamphetamine to sheriff’s office informant

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Nation/World

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Nation/World

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse