July 2, 2021

  • 72°

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 2, 2021

KINGS MOUNTAIN (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has opened a preliminary, temporary version of its proposed casino just across the border in North Carolina.

Tribal leaders were joined by local and state government officials Thursday for a ribbon-cutting at the modular facility containing 500 slot machines just off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain, about 35 miles west of Charlotte. It’s a key step in ultimately creating the $273 million Catawba Two Kings Casino with plans for 2,600 permanent jobs and revenues for the tribe.

Spurned by South Carolina in previous efforts to offer gambling other than bingo in their home state, Catawba members sought to build a casino in North Carolina, citing what they call its historical and ancestral ties to land in the state. The U.S. Interior Department agreed in early 2020 to put 17 acres in Cleveland County into trust for the project.

“Catawba Two Kings Casino represents the righting of a historical wrong for the Catawba Nation,” tribal Chief Bill Harris said in a news release. “But it is also so much more. It represents a prosperous future and renewed kinship between the Catawba Nation and the many communities that now occupy Catawba ancestral lands.”

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which operates two casinos in far western North Carolina, sued the Catawbas and the Interior Department in federal court last year to try to stop the Kings Mountain casino. A federal judge sided  with the Catawbas in April. The Eastern Band has appealed the ruling. Construction on an introductory phase of the full casino and resort is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey to retire at end of year

Crime

Man facing 22 sex crimes surrenders

Crime

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-85

Crime

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts

Sports

Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes

News

Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in NC Senate