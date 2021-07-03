RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Friday announced “lucrative signing bonuses” for new teachers at 13 local schools.

Exact amounts weren’t provided Friday. RSS said bonuses will vary by school and be offered at the following locations:

● Corriher-Lipe Middle School

● Erwin Middle School

● Hanford Dole Elementary School

● Henderson Independent High School

● Isenberg Elementary School

● Knox Middle School

● Koontz Elementary School

● Landis Elementary School

● North Rowan Elementary

● North Rowan High School

● North Rowan Middle School

● Overton Elementary School

● Salisbury High School

Last year, the district was awarded a $26.3 million federal grant intended for teacher incentives, and administration has been discussing adding signing and performance bonuses as part of the grant program for months.

“It is our mission to ensure that every child receives an extraordinary education every day, and to do so, we must employ the most effective and extraordinary teachers,” Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Hall-Freeman said in a statement. “Our hope is that the signing bonuses will be an extra incentive to attract the best educators to our district.”

Along with the signing bonuses, the district announced a virtual job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted via video conference software Zoom. The district advises candidates to contact principals at the schools for more information and complete an application through the state’s public schools hiring portal at tinyurl.com/jointheRSSteam.

Attendees can tune in by visiting: tinyurl.com/RSS2021SummerJobFair.