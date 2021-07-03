July 4, 2021

  • 64°

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 4:33 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Friday announced “lucrative signing bonuses” for new teachers at 13 local schools.

Exact amounts weren’t provided Friday. RSS said bonuses will vary by school and be offered at the following locations:

● Corriher-Lipe Middle School
● Erwin Middle School
● Hanford Dole Elementary School
● Henderson Independent High School
● Isenberg Elementary School
● Knox Middle School
● Koontz Elementary School
● Landis Elementary School
● North Rowan Elementary
● North Rowan High School
● North Rowan Middle School
● Overton Elementary School
● Salisbury High School

Last year, the district was awarded a $26.3 million federal grant intended for teacher incentives, and administration has been discussing adding signing and performance bonuses as part of the grant program for months.

“It is our mission to ensure that every child receives an extraordinary education every day, and to do so, we must employ the most effective and extraordinary teachers,” Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Hall-Freeman said in a statement. “Our hope is that the signing bonuses will be an extra incentive to attract the best educators to our district.”

Along with the signing bonuses, the district announced a virtual job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted via video conference software Zoom. The district advises candidates to contact principals at the schools for more information and complete an application through the state’s public schools hiring portal at tinyurl.com/jointheRSSteam.

Attendees can tune in by visiting: tinyurl.com/RSS2021SummerJobFair.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake