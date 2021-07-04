July 4, 2021

  • 64°

EncouragingU: Summer Stories just released

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

Readers may recognize the names of some of the writers who came together to create “EncouragingU: Summer Stories.” It was written by Doug Creamer, David Freeze, Ann Farabee, Lynna Clark, and Roger Barbee, who are frequent guest columnists for the Salisbury Post. Jane Patterson, a former teacher, also contributed. The cover and design of the book was created by local illustrator M.D. Cox.

Readers will discover that EncouragingU: Summer Stories is the perfect companion to their first combined effort, An EncouragingU Christmas.

The writers bring their own unique talents to this book that celebrates the wonders of summer. As you read, you will laugh, cry and be filled with nostalgia. You will travel by bike on roads you never imagined. You will visit places you have never been. You will experience lost souls finding love again. Your heart will be stirred to remembrance of the blessings of God in your life, as you embrace the encouraging devotions.

EncouragingU: Summer Stories is birthed out of EncouragingU.com, a website devoted to positive and uplifting writings and videos that provide an escape from the daily barrage of bad news by replacing it with good news. The website, which is updated daily, includes devotions, podcasts, songs, stories and adventures that will stir your faith. The heart of the website is designed to encourage.

EncouragingU: Summer Stories was written with the hope that readers will take it with them on their summer travels, including the beach, the mountains, or their front porch. It was also written with the hope that copies would be given to those in the hospital, nursing homes, or church libraries as a way to offer encouragement.

Copies of EncouragingU: Summer Stories and An EncouragingU Christmas may be purchased by contacting Doug Creamer at creamer_dm@yahoo.com, David Freeze at david.freeze@ctc.net, Ann Farabee at annfarabee@gmail.com, Lynna Clark at biglynna@yahoo.com, Jane Patterson at jep71554@ctc.net or Roger Barbee at rogerbarbee@gmail.com. Both books are available online at Amazon. Copies are also available locally at Father and Son Produce, Patterson Farm Market, Attractions on Main, and Missions Pottery in Lexington.        

Print Article

Comments

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans