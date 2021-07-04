Letter: God is watching, and he’s disgusted

What in the bajebas is going on with our society? Has respect for the deceased disappeared? Webster should strike morals from the dictionary and dedicate a full page to greed.

I was traveling Jake Alexander Boulevard Saturday during a funeral procession. So, I put on my emergency flashers and pulled into the turn lane (after I made it there through the horn-blowing and middle fingers). Nobody, I mean nobody, stopped in respect. I was flabbergasted. I waited until the last car with lights on.

There should be a law against this on the books and a fine of at least $1,200 paid to the family of the deceased out of respect they did not show.

Seriously, God is watching and I know he is disgusted. He will bless the family and saint that has lost a loved one.

In conclusion, a quote from a well-known man of God, Billy Graham: We are not spiritual beings on a human journey. We are human beings on a spiritual journey.

— Andy Canup

Salisbury