July 4, 2021

Stebe Earns Eagle Scout

Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

Christian Stebe of Troop 443, recently received his Eagle Scout Medal at his Court of Honor on May 22, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.   Marny Hendrick, Committee Chair presented Christian the Eagle Scout Medal.    Eagle Scout is the highest award that a Scout can receive.   In addition, he also earned 6 Eagle Palms, 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronzes.   Christian earned 52 Merit Badges. In 2019 he earned the Scout Spirit Award.
Christian has been Senior Patrol Leader for troop 443 for two years. He is also in involved in Order of the Arrow (Sapona District) in which he is Chapter Chief and is involved with the Venturing Crew of 443.
At his Court of Honor, in memory of his Dad, he was presented the Fathers Eagle Scout Pin.
For his Eagle Scout Project, he identified 14 species of trees in Centennial Park in Granite Quarry and placed identification plaques in front of them.
A special thank you goes to Police Chief Cook and the Town Board of Granite Quarry for approving his project and Harwood Signs for donating the signs for his project and a special thank you to the NC Forestry Division for helping with identifying the trees.
Christian, in the past has attended Boy Scout ILST (Introduction to Troop Leadership Training) at Camp Barnhardt.
Christian is a rising Senior at West Rowan High School and is a 2018 Alumni of Sacred Heart Catholic School.
He is also a part of the Rowan County 4-H Shooting Sports Program.
Christian has an older Brother who is also an Eagle Scout and he has an older Sister. He is the son of Beth Stebe.

