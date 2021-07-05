July 5, 2021

  • 70°
Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 5, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

The exact number of local cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is difficult to track, and Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris said the state has not provided information down to to the county level.

Readers asked about the prevalence of the newer strain of COVID-19 that was first identified in India in December and has since spread across the globe. As of June 22, an estimated 2% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are Delta variant cases. Harris said she expects that percent to increase in a similar manner to the highly infectious variant that emerged in the United Kingdom last year and rapidly spread throughout the world. The U.K. variant, officially designated B.1.1.7, is the most prevalent version of COVID-19 in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Region No. 4, which contains North Carolina.

During a Thursday news conference, Novant Health infectious disease specialist Dr. David Priest said doctors do not have the ability to know if a patient has the Delta variant at bedside, but sequencing is happening at state and federal levels. Priest said 25% of the cases in the country are the Delta variant, officially known as B.1.617.2. Priest said the proportion of Delta variant cases is doubling every two weeks. So, there will be more local cases.

In North Carolina’s HHS region, which includes seven other states in the Southeast, an estimated 11.6% of COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant.

Harris said positive test results may be sequenced to get more information on the variant present in a particular case, but that will almost entirely happen at the state level instead of the Rowan County Health Department.

The Delta variant is one the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled as a “variant of concern.” It appears, like the U.K. variant, the Delta variant is more infectious than the initial strain, but current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against it.

Currently, the CDC has identified no strains of COVID-19 in the U.S. that rise to its “variant of high consequence” designation. The characteristics of a variant at that level may include failure of diagnostics, a significant reduction in vaccine effectiveness or more severe illness.

Harris said it is important to reiterate current vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. She encouraged more people to get vaccinated to break the cycle of mutation. The more the virus has a chance to spread and mutate, Harris said, the more it has a chance to restart the cycle of the pandemic.

During the news conference, Priest said all the vaccines are safe and effective, and emerging data suggests mixing vaccines from different manufacturers will be safe, though there is no guidance on administering booster shots yet.

Priest said he encourages people to get any of the available vaccines and be patient; they will be protected.

Harris also noted that more infectious variants pose an increased risk to unvaccinated people. They are expected to spread more quickly and, therefore, lead to more cases of serious illness, even if the percent of infections that result in serious illness remains the same.

About 35% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. About 30% are considered fully vaccinated.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition