Blotter: July 5

In warrants from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office:

• Jordan Wayne Jenkins, 18, of Salisbury faces a multitude of drug possession charges. Jenkins was charged Monday with possession of schedule two controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of carrying a concealed gun. Jenkins was allegedly in possession of alprazolam, Xanax, acetaminophen, hydrocodone bitrate, buprenorphine hydrochloride and a Smith & Wesson revolver. He was issued a $10,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Bryon Anthony Anderson, 36, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and resisting a public officer. Anderson was allegedly in possession of 6.1 grams of cocaine. Anderson fled from a Salisbury Police officer on foot, discarded a firearm and a pill bottle containing the cocaine before stopping, according to the arrest report. Anderson was issued a $15,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Amber Marie VanHoy, 25, of Landis was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. VanHoy was allegedly in possession of alprazolam, Xanax, acetaminophen, hydrocodone bitrate, buprenorphine hydrochloride, glass pipes, cut straws and digital scale. VanHoy was issued a $7,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Christopher L. Donahue, 43, of Salisbury was charged Monday with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and simple assault. Donahue allegedly broke into a house on the 2000 block of Farley Court, pinned the occupant to the bed by the throat and also broke into a Chevy Cruze on the property. Donahue was issued a $3,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Michael Timothy Ringstad, 30, of Gold Hill was charged Monday with child abuse.