Photo gallery: Crowds descend on Faith for Fourth of July parade

The Faith Fourth of July took a pandemic-induced year off in 2020, but it’s back and as big as ever in 2021.

Crowds of people lined Main Street in Faith, with some setting up their positions hours before the parade started. Fire trucks and law enforcement officers were at the front.

Participants included the 2022 sheriff candidates, elected officials, businesses, churches, civic groups and war re-enactors.

This is the 75th anniversary of the Faith Fourth of July celebration. While the first Fourth of July celebration in Faith occurred in 1920, it didn’t become a yearly event until 1946. The grand marshals for this year’s parade were longtime volunteers.