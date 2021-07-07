July 7, 2021

  • 90°

Three shot, one stabbed in related Rockwell-area incidents

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:03 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

ROCKWELL — Three people were shot and a fourth was stabbed around 11 p.m. Tuesday in related incidents within a mile of each other in Rowan County.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a shooting call 155 Stolz Road found a man and woman lying on the ground by a Honda Accord riddled with bullet holes, including windows shattered by gunfire.

A news release said deputies saw the woman, who was shot in the back of her right leg, lying on her stomach. The man, who was shot in the hand and struck in the head with a baseball bat, was laying on his back and trying to hold pressure on the woman’s gunshot wound.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the chest arrived at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord in a Chevrolet S-10 truck that matched the description of one that fled the scene of the Stolz Road shooting. The truck was seized and towed.

At 2330 Organ Church Road, deputies found a man who was stabbed and spent bullet casings. People at the Organ Church Road location told deputies the incidents were related and that the man and woman found on Stolz Road fled when shooting began.

The investigation is still ongoing. Further information wasn’t immediately released Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 216-8700.       

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Three shot, one stabbed in related Rockwell-area incidents

Faith

Passionate vocal performance, devout faith propels Charity Grindstaff to win Faith Idol

Crime

Murder cases on calendar this week in Rowan County Superior Court

Education

RSS continuing free meals, still encouraging free or reduced applications

Local

Sports betting legislation “in the mix” for the remainder of the legislative session

Crime

East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips

Sports

Charlotte FC names Ramirez as first coach

News

Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course

Nation/World

Biden: US damage appears minimal in big ransomware attack

Nation/World

Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

Faith

Patriotic Fourth of July parade wraps up return of festivities in downtown Faith

Local

COVID-19 restrictions eased at Rowan County Courthouse

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper signs four bills supported by Rowan lawmakers, vetoes another

Crime

Blotter: July 5

Faith

Photo gallery: Crowds descend on Faith for Fourth of July parade

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo