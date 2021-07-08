Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Since filing began Friday, a total of 17 incumbents and seven challengers have filed for the 2021 November municipal elections.

Seats are open for the November election in each of the county’s municipalities, with candidates filing in all but the Landis and Granite Quarry races as of Wednesday.

Filing runs until noon on July 16, with July 13 being the final date to withdraw candidacy.

In Salisbury, Mayor Karen Alexander remains the only incumbent to file for re-election in the mayoral race. None of the other sitting council members have filed for the mayoral race or re-election to one of the four open seats. Jonathan Barbee, a Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education candidate in the 2020 election, remains the only candidate for the city council race.

Both East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett and incumbent alderman Albert Smith filed for re-election Tuesday. Rowan County Democratic Party Second Vice Chair Shawn Rush remains the only challenger for the three open seats on the board.

China Grove council member Arthur Heggins on Wednesday filed for re-election to one of the three open seats this year.

A crowded race is stacking up in Kannapolis. While Mayor Darrell Hinnant is still unopposed for another term as mayor, there are a number of council candidates. Incumbents Van Rowell, Dianne Berry and Doug Wilson have filed for re-election, but the field of challengers already includes Jayne Williams, Milton Smith, Jeanne Dixon and Chris Gordon. Dixon joined the race Tuesday, Gordon joined Wednesday and the others filed last week.

In Cleveland, there are three open seats on the board, and all three incumbents have filed for re-election. Commissioner Richard Taylor filed Tuesday before incumbents Bryan Little and Gerald Osborne officially joined the race Wednesday. Cleveland will also have a mayoral race, but neither Mayor Mayor Patrick Phifer nor a challenger has filed.

In Faith, Brian Campbell is the only candidate who has filed for re-election to one of the five open seats on its board.

In Rockwell, there are also five open seats. To date, Justin Crews is the only incumbent who has filed for re-election. Mayor Pro Tem Chris Cranford and board members Chuck Bowman, Stephenie Walker and Lizz Johnson hold the other seats set to expire in December, and all won re-election in 2019 without any competition. On Wednesday, however, challenger Dillon Brewer joined the race.

Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams and incumbent alderman Steve Miller filed for re-election Tuesday. Mayor Pro Tem Patti Seacrest filed on Wednesday for re-election to one of the six seats on the ballot. Board member Patricia Sledge, another incumbent, is also in the race after filing last week.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.