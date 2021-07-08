Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

The Rowan Museum will have summer programs at the Utzman-Chambers House ranging from a live animal exhibit to plein air painting.

The house, located at 116 S. Jackson St., in Salisbury will host the free events on weekends in July and August, with the first scheduled Saturday. Contributions to the Rowan Museum will be accepted.

The Utzman-Chambers House is the oldest house still standing within the original city limits of Salisbury. It has been in continuous use for over 200 years. After 30 years as a private residence the house was used as the manse for First Presbyterian Church. It was also the first home of the Rowan Museum in 1953.

Saturday events, all of which will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., are as follows:

• July 10: “Experience Early American Toys and Games” presented by the Rowan Museum

Ever wondered what toys children played with over 200 years ago? How different were they from toys of today? Decide if you would have liked to live in an 18th-century childhood.

• Aug. 7: “A Walk on the Not So Wild Side” presented by Dan Nicholas Park

Love animals? Here is your chance to see a variety of wildlife from the Dan Nicholas Park up close and personal.

• Aug. 14: “Extending Summer” by the Rowan County Agricultural Extension

How can you make those summer fruits and vegetables last longer? Come learn about herbs, nutrition and food preservation.

• Aug. 21: “Art on the Lawn” presented by Waterworks Art Gallery

Are you a budding artist? Try your hand at plein air painting, drawing or pastels with guidance from Waterworks. All materials will be provided, all are welcome.

In addition to the Saturday events, there will be a “Sunday Serenade” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Utzman-Chambers House on the following dates:

• July 11: “Broadway’s Best” by Jonathan E.C. Wallace

• July 25: “Sweet Summer Sounds” by Mia Mason

• Aug. 8: “Old Porch Rockers” by John Stafford and Archie Tucker

• Aug. 22: “Cruisin’ On the Utzman-Chambers House Porch” by Andrew Hodges and Jeff Martinez