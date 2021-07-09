July 9, 2021

  • 72°

Area Sports Briefs: Rowan Little League softball wins another state title

By Post Sports

Published 12:30 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Rowan Little League 12U softball.

 

Rowan Little League 12U state champions

From staff reports

The Rowan Little League 12U team won the state championship on Thursday in Marion.

Rowan won 8-5 against Pitt County in the final.

Rowan was 4-0 in the tournament. Reese Poole pitched three shutouts.

It’s the sixth straight 12U state championship for Rowan.

Next is the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., July 24-28.

Rowan will play the West Virginia champions at 11 a.m. on July 24.

Also in the tournament are Florida, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Rowan-West Virginia winner plays Tennessee at noon on July 25.

 

Legion baseball

In American Legion baseball, Kannapolis won 15-0 against Mocksville on  Thursday.

The Towelers scored eight runs in the first.

Michael Gracer pitched a one-hitter with 9 strikeouts.

Gracer homered and drove in five runs. Jacob Foggin and Tyler Grady homered.

Nick Alderfer had three RBIs, while Jake Dameron, Cale Oehler and Cole Pletcher had two hits each.

Junior Legion

East Rowan topped South Rowan 6-5 on Wednesday.

•••

West Rowan (14-4, 8-3) won 9-5 against East Rowan on Thursday.

  

Local golf

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) has shot 69-72 in the first two rounds of the Palmetto Amateur in Aiken, S.C.

Lyerly’s 2-over 72 on Thursday put him in a tie for 17th.

•••

Salisbury’s Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot 3-over 73 in the first round of the  Carolinas Amateur at Biltmore Forest Country Club in Asheville. He’s tied for 46th.

•••

Qualifying rounds for the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur at Corbin Hills start tomorrow.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on the Fourth of July.

The first-place team was Sheryl Johnson, Crystal Clement, Allen Terry and Larry Lofton.

Second place went to Monica Green, Don Carpenter and Pam & Ralph Carver.

Azalee Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

No one’s putter was working, so no one had longest putt.

NCHSAA

Reidsville’s Breon Pass is the NCHSAA’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.

Pass starred in football and basketball and signed with N.C. State for basketball.

He had a 50-point game against Salisbury during his career.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury

High School

Boys track and field: Multi-talented Morgan led the way for all-county team

Education

Shoutouts