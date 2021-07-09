Area Sports Briefs: Rowan Little League softball wins another state title

From staff reports

The Rowan Little League 12U team won the state championship on Thursday in Marion.

Rowan won 8-5 against Pitt County in the final.

Rowan was 4-0 in the tournament. Reese Poole pitched three shutouts.

It’s the sixth straight 12U state championship for Rowan.

Next is the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., July 24-28.

Rowan will play the West Virginia champions at 11 a.m. on July 24.

Also in the tournament are Florida, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Rowan-West Virginia winner plays Tennessee at noon on July 25.

Legion baseball

In American Legion baseball, Kannapolis won 15-0 against Mocksville on Thursday.

The Towelers scored eight runs in the first.

Michael Gracer pitched a one-hitter with 9 strikeouts.

Gracer homered and drove in five runs. Jacob Foggin and Tyler Grady homered.

Nick Alderfer had three RBIs, while Jake Dameron, Cale Oehler and Cole Pletcher had two hits each.

Junior Legion

East Rowan topped South Rowan 6-5 on Wednesday.

•••

West Rowan (14-4, 8-3) won 9-5 against East Rowan on Thursday.

Local golf

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) has shot 69-72 in the first two rounds of the Palmetto Amateur in Aiken, S.C.

Lyerly’s 2-over 72 on Thursday put him in a tie for 17th.

•••

Salisbury’s Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot 3-over 73 in the first round of the Carolinas Amateur at Biltmore Forest Country Club in Asheville. He’s tied for 46th.

•••

Qualifying rounds for the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur at Corbin Hills start tomorrow.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on the Fourth of July.

The first-place team was Sheryl Johnson, Crystal Clement, Allen Terry and Larry Lofton.

Second place went to Monica Green, Don Carpenter and Pam & Ralph Carver.

Azalee Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

No one’s putter was working, so no one had longest putt.

NCHSAA

Reidsville’s Breon Pass is the NCHSAA’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.

Pass starred in football and basketball and signed with N.C. State for basketball.

He had a 50-point game against Salisbury during his career.