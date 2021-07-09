July 9, 2021

  • 72°

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Local health officials on Thursday issued a warning about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Rowan County.

On June 10, the Rowan Health Department announced a “huge milestone” — fewer than 100 residents were considered active COVID-19 cases. But the number has risen back above 100 — to 108 — less than one month after the announcement.

The increase locally reflects a general rise in cases across the state. On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the state’s early warning systems show more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illnesses as well as cases and deaths “inching up across the state.”

The solution, said DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, is to get vaccinated. More than 99% of new COVID-19 cases have been among people not fully vaccinated.

“Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Cohen said in a news release.

When someone gets vaccinated, they’re also doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 to family members, friends and people they encounter in public, the Rowan Health Department said in a news release.

State data show 119 positive COVID-19 tests in the previous two weeks, which is more than any neighboring county when adjusted for population. In Rowan County’s region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, hospitalizations have generally been flat since late June after an extended period of decline. There were 67 people hospitalized in the region with COVID-19 on Thursday and 16 people in the intensive care unit.

Rowan County has seen 313 COVID-19 deaths, two of which occurred in the previous week.

People can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the J.F. Hurley YMCA, which is home to a vaccination site operated by Novant Health, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Other locations in Rowan County offering vaccinations include chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens; grocery stores; local pharmacies, including Moose Pharmacy, the Medicine Shoppe and Cannon Pharmacy; and health care provider offices such as the health department, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med and Salisbury Pediatrics, which is only serving established patients.

