Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

SALISBURY — A fight Thursday night between a dozen or more inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center resulted in minor injuries and tear gas being deployed to disperse participants.

The fight occurred around 10:32 p.m. within a pod of the jail on West Liberty Street. A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office employee received minor injuries, but Maj. Chad Moose said the officer was not injured by an inmate.

After tear gas was deployed, inmates were moved to another area in the jail. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning what started the fight

Moose said charges are coming for inmates who participated, but they hadn’t been served Friday morning.