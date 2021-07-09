July 9, 2021

  • 81°

Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:05 am Friday, July 9, 2021

SALISBURY — A fight Thursday night between a dozen or more inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center resulted in minor injuries and tear gas being deployed to disperse participants.

The fight occurred around 10:32 p.m. within a pod of the jail on West Liberty Street. A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office employee received minor injuries, but Maj. Chad Moose said the officer was not injured by an inmate.

After tear gas was deployed, inmates were moved to another area in the jail. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning what started the fight

Moose said charges are coming for inmates who participated, but they hadn’t been served Friday morning.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury

High School

Boys track and field: Multi-talented Morgan led the way for all-county team