July 9, 2021

  • 72°
Pat McCrory has raised $1.2 million so far for the US Senate race. AP File Photo

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

By News Service Report

Published 12:01 am Friday, July 9, 2021

By Bryan Anderson

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — Republican North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory on Thursday announced he raised more than $1.2 million in his first fundraising period since he entered the primary in April.

The former Charlotte mayor who lost a pair of general election gubernatorial bids in 2008 and 2016 but won in 2012 got support from 8,000 donors between April and June, according to his campaign.

The veteran politician is marketing himself as a “Washington outsider” and hopes his track record in North Carolina politics will set him apart from his two main GOP opponents, who have both served in Congress.

“We’ve proven that we are the only candidate with the record of accomplishments and the ability to marshal the resources necessary to win a statewide primary and general election against the well-funded far-left,” McCrory said in a news release. “I’m especially encouraged by the deep level of small-dollar donations we received.”

McCrory’s two main competitors seeking the Republican nomination, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker, have not yet said how much they raised over the three-month period.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury

High School

Boys track and field: Multi-talented Morgan led the way for all-county team

Education

Shoutouts