Quotes of the week

“I don’t think it’s right that I can’t get my Social Security back that I paid in.”

— Paul Rendleman, former fire captain on decision from the 1950s that allowed the Salisbury Fire Department to opt out of Social Security coverage

“We’re very lucky to live in the U.S. and be on High Rock Lake, enjoying Mother Nature and the fireworks.”

— Kris Hall, after being declared winner of the High Rock Lake Association’s Fourth of July dock

decorating competition

“It’s great seeing everything come back to normal.”

— Andrew Welch, Faith Soda Shop on the return of crowds for the annual Fourth of July celebration

“The Lord is there with me, so I have no fear.”

— Charity Grindstaff, after winning the Faith Idol competition while seeking ‘to minister through lyrics’

“Salisbury is a great place to live and work and there are lots of opportunities on the horizon to work with some very good people.”

— Lane Bailey, who announced he will retire at the end of the year as city manager

“Christian’s speed is a natural gift. But hurdling, that’s a craft, and he works very hard at it.”

— Todd Parker, Salisbury track coach on recent graduate Christian Morgan being named Rowan Country Male Track Athlete of the Year

“Basketball has always been very important to me. I had a ball in my hands from the time I was 5 years old.”

— Bri Evans, new girls basketball coach at East Rowan

“We understand that folks could not work and did not have their normal income but the property owners are still having to maintain their property with limited or no income.”

— Dan Waggoner, owner of Waggoner Realty Company after the North Carolina Council of State voted to end the state’s eviction moratorium

“I’m an independent artist, so I don’t have a record label funding this money into me. Everything I do is coming out of my own pocket.”

— Destiny Stone, singer who put together a raffle package to help spread the word about her music

“I don’t think she truly knows how fast she could be.”

— Les-Lee Ihme, speaking of Carson junior sprinter Aliayah White, who placed seventh in the 400 but no one finished in front of her in her heat