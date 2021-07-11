July 11, 2021

  • 72°

Letter: Retired KCS teacher celebrates 106th birthday

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

During an interview recently at her alma mater, North Carolina Central University in Durham, retired Kannapolis City Schools teacher and librarian Ms. Maggie P. Bryant listed all of the major events through which she has lived, including World War I, the 1918 Pandemic, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Civil Rights Movement, Sept. 11, 2001 and now the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 2, she celebrated her 106th birthday in Durham.

Since my graduation from G.W. Carver High School in 1966 (and then from NCCU), Ms. Bryant and I have kept in close contact as she continues to collect and archive the history of a segregated Carver and her family’s rich history (descendants of slavery) that impacts components of North Carolina history. Her modest home is full of treasures she continues to share with whoever wants to listen, including the National African American Genealogy Conference. Certainly, her steadfast search for historical truth has helped to keep her sharp as ever, cultured as ever and independent as ever.

In fact, she attributes her longevity in part to reading the Bible every day, giving her body what it needs and not what it wants, and giving respect and love to everyone.

What a simple formula! Indeed, we celebrate this gentle lady and her longevity. “Unexpected,” Ms. Bryant shared in the NCCU interview about her age, because “I was a seven-month baby and was not expected to live.” Yet, here she is 106 years later and still going strong. Happy Birthday, Ms. Maggie P. Bryant! You keep us encouraged.

— Larry B. Johnson

Glen Burnie, Maryland

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes

Lifestyle

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

Kannapolis

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

Business

Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

Business

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

Business

‘Darn glad to be back:’ Falls Jewelers returns to downtown Kannapolis, where it all began

Local

Civic organizations working to bounce back from COVID-19, improve membership numbers

Crime

Appeals court upholds guilty verdict in man’s strangling, killing of Rowan woman

Elections

After first full week of filing, 30 candidates running in November municipal elections

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates