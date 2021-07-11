July 11, 2021

  • 72°

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:05 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday will review details of new school resource officer agreements.

The meeting will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N Main St. If you can not attend in person, the meeting can be seen via live stream at vimeo.com/rssboe.

The district contracts with local municipalities and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to furnish officers to serve each school. The agreements are a regular process ahead of each school year.

RSS covers the cost of all the resource officers. The largest of the contracts is with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for $344,639. The district will pay Salisbury $211,409 for three officers, China Grove $137,690 for two officers, Landis $127,594 for two officers and Spencer $120,358 for two officers.

The agreement includes background checks on officers to ensure they appear on no sex offender registries, meeting training requirements that apply to all normal officers. Also included in the agreements are provisions that SROs should be excluded from disciplinary enforcement that do not involved violated laws and should serve as positive role models.

In other agenda items:

• The board will discuss athletic eligibility for Rowan County Early College students. The district could allow the students to participate in athletics at their home schools, but it opted not to do so in the past due to scheduling differences between the Early College and other high schools as well as the mission of RCEC.

Included in the agenda packet is the 2022-2023 application for the Early College as part of the state’s High School Innovation Project.

The recommendation listed on the agenda item is for the board to “review the information and provide additional direction for administration.”

• The board will review a two-year lease agreement with Reaper’s Realm Wrestling Club. The club is interested in using a small building on a piece of property the district owns in China Grove but does not use. The club has offered to perform upgrades and repairs to the building in exchange for the first year’s rent on the property.

The board advised administration to move forward negotiating a lease with the club at its previous meeting. The club, per the agreement, intends to pressure wash the floors and walls, fix any issues with the building, install a propane HVAC system with a licensed contractor, repair the plumbing with a licensed plumber, gravel the parking lot, paint and clean the building

• The board will discuss returning to school in August.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes

Lifestyle

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

Kannapolis

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

Business

Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

Business

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

Business

‘Darn glad to be back:’ Falls Jewelers returns to downtown Kannapolis, where it all began

Local

Civic organizations working to bounce back from COVID-19, improve membership numbers

Crime

Appeals court upholds guilty verdict in man’s strangling, killing of Rowan woman

Elections

After first full week of filing, 30 candidates running in November municipal elections

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates