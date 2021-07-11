July 11, 2021

  • 72°
Submitted photo -- ‘Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest’ combines musical theater, comedy, puppets and magic in the exploration of key character development traits such as honesty, tolerance, persistence, cooperation, pride and compassion.

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Rowan Public Library

From July 19 through July 22, Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading School Age program series will feature The Story Ship’s “Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest.”

Each RPL branch will host two performances. An indoor, virtual, live performance will be offered at 10:30 a.m. with an indoor, pre-recorded performance offered at 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, July 19; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, July 20; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 21; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 22.

On all four days, patrons are welcome to attend either on site or virtually.

“Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest” combines musical theater, comedy, puppets, magic, music, and animation into a live performance.

When Pirate Goodie can’t remember how to open his magic chest full of treasure, he calls upon the audience and his animated friends to help. The show includes colorful animations and charming puppets. The show explores key character development traits such as honesty, tolerance, persistence, cooperation, pride and compassion.

After each performance, audience members are encouraged to check out materials to replenish their reading supplies, too. If anyone needs a library card, applications are available at the circulation desk of each branch and can be completed within minutes.

You can also sign up for a digital library card at https://bit.ly/RPLcard2021 for immediate access to digital materials. Digital cards can be upgraded to physical cards for free at any RPL branch.

School age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members.

A responsible caretaker (age 16 and older) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240.

For more information about The Story Ship, visit www.virtualkidsshows.com. To learn more, visit bit.ly/RPLSummer21.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes

Lifestyle

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

Kannapolis

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

Business

Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

Business

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

Business

‘Darn glad to be back:’ Falls Jewelers returns to downtown Kannapolis, where it all began

Local

Civic organizations working to bounce back from COVID-19, improve membership numbers

Crime

Appeals court upholds guilty verdict in man’s strangling, killing of Rowan woman

Elections

After first full week of filing, 30 candidates running in November municipal elections

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates