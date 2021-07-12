July 12, 2021

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:52 am Monday, July 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Police found dozens of spent shell casings and damaged cars after a birthday party Saturday at Zion Hills Apartments turned into a shootout.

No one was injured.

The shootout occurred around 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the apartments off of Brenner Avenue. People were celebrating a birthday, drinking, grilling food and walking in the parking lot, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis. Another group of people in a car whose description wasn’t immediately provided fired rounds from different caliber weapons, DeSantis said.

A birthday party participant returned fire, emptying his handgun’s 18-round magazine. DeSantis said the man was a lawful gun owner.

Police collected shell casings fired by people in the car as well as the person at the birthday party and are continuing to investigate.

Zion Hills Apartment is the same location where a 42-year-old man, Joey Eric Partlow, was killed June 6th. His alleged killer, 19-year-old Shane Kamel Charles, was arrested in the eastern North Carolina city of Jacksonville one week later.

On June 25, Police and the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP also gathered at Zion Hills Apartments to announce a “cease fire” program would become a year-round initiative to encourage youth and adults to stop gun-related assault during the summer months.

