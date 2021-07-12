Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

SALISBURY — Social workers and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 5-year-old girl overdosed on prescription medicine Saturday afternoon.

The girl took four olanzapine tablets that belonged to her mother while they were at a residence on Rockwell Road, which is south of its namesake town’s limits, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The tablets can be prescribed for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to Medline Plus, a service of the National Institutes of Health.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies received conflicting information about the time between when the girl consumed the pills and when 911 was called. When Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, the girl was at a residence in the 1200 block of Oliver Road, which is also south of Rockwell.

The girl stopped breathing while she was being loaded into the ambulance, and an update on her condition was not immediately available on Monday.

A Rowan Sheriff’s Office report described the house where she was living as being in poor condition.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Friday on East N.C. 152 in China Grove.

• A person reported $200 sunglasses were stolen Friday from a motor vehicle on Cruse Circle in Salisbury.

• Hydrocodone, acetaminophen and coins were stolen Friday from a motor vehicle on Romans road in China Grove.

• An overdose was reported Friday in the 100 block of Courtney Lane.

• An overdose was reported Friday on Sand Road in Rockwell.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A box of cords, monitor, graphics card and Xbox were reported stolen Saturday on Potneck Road in Woodleaf. The items had an estimated value of $1,070.

• An overdose was reported Saturday on Sylvan Road in China Grove.

• A sexual assault was reported Saturday on Town Street in Landis.

• An assault was reported Saturday in the 200 block of Silver Trail in China Grove.

• A larceny was reported Sunday on Leach Road, at the Webb Road Flea Market.

• A 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was reported stolen Sunday on Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Shoplifting was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Tingle Drive, at Dicks Sporting Goods.

• A burglary was reported Sunday on Grand Oaks Drive in Rockwell.

• An assault was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A lawn mower valued at $2,500 was stolen Saturday night or Sunday morning on Pit Road in western Rowan County.

• A 2010 Ford Fusion was stolen Sunday on Frontier Circle in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Tractor Supply reported two larcenies Friday in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A mailbox was damaged Friday in the 1300 block of Sidney Drive.

• A man on Friday reported a motor vehicle larceny at the ABC store in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Credit card fraud was reported Friday in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road.

• Walmart reported a larceny Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man reported an assault Friday in the 1500 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A stolen firearm was recovered Saturday in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander boulevard at EconoLodge.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting Saturday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Ace Cash Express on Sunday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of West Innes Street.

• Walmart reported two incidents of larceny Sunday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• An overdose was reported Monday in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.