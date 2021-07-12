Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Nearly 10,000 winners of a North Carolina lottery game will split the $3.6 million jackpot.
The Charlotte Observer reported that the 9,307 players won the Carolina Pick 3 in a drawing on Friday.
All of the winners chose the same numbers: 0-0-0. Each beat odds of 1 in 1,000.
Prizes will vary depending on how much people pay for a ticket. Players who paid 50 cents get $250 before taxes. Those who paid $1 get the top prize of $500.
Lottery officials said that playing the same three numbers is a popular way that people play the game. Winners have six months to claim their prizes.
Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — For years, Sgt. Johnny Lombard of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office worked with state... read more