Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

SALISBURY — An incident involving skydiving at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport resulted in a fatality on Monday.

Piedmont Skydiving, which operates a facility at 500 Airport Road, stated the person who died was an “experienced” skydiver who was jumping solo and had a hard landing. WBTV News reported an incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. Piedmont Skydiving said it was grieving the loss.

“The Piedmont Skydiving family grieves along with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” the company said in a Facebook message. “We offer our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.”

Rowan County Airport and Transit Director Valerie Steele said the incident is currently being investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.