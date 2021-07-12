July 12, 2021

  • 90°

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

SALISBURY – Three people were killed Monday afternoon when a vehicle improperly passing on U.S. 601 struck another head-on, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Trooper N. Moultrie said a Ford car traveling south on U.S. 601 passed another vehicle in a curve with double-yellow lines. Around 1:16 p.m., the Ford struck a Dodge vehicle traveling north on U.S. 601 near its intersection with Young Road, which is close to the Davie County line.

The collision ignited a fire in the Ford vehicle, which burned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The front engine compartment was crushed.

The Dodge vehicle contained a driver and a passenger; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Moultrie said further information would be released after next of kin is notified for the three victims.

U.S. 601 remained closed for an extended period of time Monday. A number of Highway Patrol troopers and more than a dozen other emergency vehicles responded to the crash.

BREAKING NEWS

