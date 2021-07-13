July 13, 2021

Blotter: Man shot at Colonial Village Apartments

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a man was shot in the thigh Tuesday at Colonial Village Apartments on West D Avenue.

Details remained limited about the incident Tuesday, but Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the man was in stable condition after showing up at a local hospital emergency room.

Police were called to Colonial Village Apartments at 2:51 a.m. after a report of shots being fired and people yelling.

The victim wasn’t at the scene when police arrived. Police alerted hospitals about the shooting and later learned the victim arrived at an emergency room.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported a stolen license plate Monday in the 2900 block of South Main Street.

• A woman on Monday reported an assault in the 700 block of Victory Street.

• A man on Monday reported his wallet and cell phone were stolen from his car in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported a suspect charged her son tuition for a trade school that did not exist.

• A handgun valued at $250 was stolen on Monday from a vehicle on Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• A burglary was reported Monday on Wildlife Access Road in Richfield.

• Credit card fraud with an estimated loss of $374 was reported Monday in Kannapolis.

• A man on Monday reported a list of items with a total value of $3,350 were stolen on Henderson Drive in Rockwell.

• A woman overdosed Monday on Tammys Park Road in Salisbury.

• A 1991 Honda Civic was reported stolen Monday on Foxrun Road in Salisbury.

• Damario Jamell Harper, 31, of China Grove was charged Monday with communicating threats, injury to personal property and assault on a female.

• Savanah Marie Dial, 24, of Woodleaf was charged Monday with two counts of possessing a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.

