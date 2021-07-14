July 14, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Rowan 8U softball wins state

By Post Sports

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

From staff reports

Rowan Little League’s 8U  softball team won the state championship hosted by Lake Norman.

Rowan won five straight games and beat Pitt County 10-6 for the championship.

Players are Courtlyn Bost, Payton Brown, Graci Cooper, Zoey Correll, Harper Deal, Abby Miller, Paisley Lanning, Kinsley Linton, Lily Poole, Jaylee Nixon, Emerson Raper, Samantha Sloop, Carsyn Smith and Jenna Smith.

Coaches are Jeff Bernhardt, Ashley Poole, Hillary Nixon, Tony Lanning and Greg Deal.

•••

The Rowan 10U team has one loss in the state tournament.

That tournament continues at Lake Norman.

Local golf

In the Carolinas Amateur at Asheville’s Biltmore Forest Country Club, Michael Childress of Salisbury shot 73-67-73-78 and tied for 22nd at 11-over 291.

In U.S. Amateur qualifying at Camden Country Club, Childress shot 65 on Tuesday after a first-round 73. He’s the second alternate.

GARS

GARS members played the first round of their annual ABCD Tournament at the Revival at the Crescent.

‘A’ Flight winner was Ray Pope with a net of 62.68. ‘A’ Flight low gross winner was Larry Petrea with a 74.

‘B’ Flight winner was Les Loman with a net of 61.96. ‘B’ Flight low gross winner was Mike Williams with a 77.

‘C’ Flight winner was Jerry Teter with a net of 59.80. ‘C’ Flight low gross winner was Bobby Clark with a 79.

‘D’ Flight winner was Wayne Bost with a 60.09. ‘D’ Flight low gross winner was Bobby Miller with an 85.

Two golfers beat their ages. Bobby Clark, 81, shot a 79, while Wayne Bost, 85, shot an 84.

Larry Petrea eagled the par-5 No. 4 hole.

McCanless Couples

The McCanless Couples enjoyed a Captain’s Choice event.

Calvin Smith and Pam & Ralph Carver took first place.

Newcomers Allen Terry, Sheryl Johnson and Steve & Lynn Masingo came in second.

Larry Lofton had closest to the pin. Pam Carver had the longest putt.

HS wrestling

South Rowan’s Jacob Cox was named first team All-State by High School OT.

East Rowan’s Oren Bost and Davie’s Jack Jarvis were second team picks.

A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell made the third team.

Salisbury’s Michael Lowry and  East Rowan’s Tayron Frost were Honorable Mention.

College football

The Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America  released their 2020-21 teams on Tuesday and Catawba offensive lineman Demetrius Blackwell earned second team honors.

Blackwell is a business major with a 3.65 GPA.

College volleyball

Salem College named Barry Rymer as the program’s head volleyball coach on Monday.

Rymer was an assistant coach at  Catawba  from 1999-2003 and  2006-2009.

Rymer has spent the last seven years at South Rowan as varsity assistant and jayvee coach, and he’s coached the China Grove Middle School team.

Rimer gets head job

Former North Rowan and Catawba baseball standout Aaron Rimer has been hired as head coach at Wilmington’s New Hanover High.

Rimer has been a head  coach at North Rowan and Topsail.

He’s been an assistant the last three seasons at New Hanover.

College offers

Catawba football has made offers to Salisbury linebacker Jaden Gaither and kicker Wade Robins.

  •••

Carson basketball’s Mary Spry has been offered by Emory & Henry.

Junior Legion

West Rowan won  12-0 against East Rowan on Tuesday.

West is 16-5 overall and 9-3 in league games.

Legion baseball

Cherryville advanced to the Area IV semifinals with a 12-2 win against Lincoln County. Cherryville swept that playoff series.

