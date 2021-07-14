July 14, 2021

Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

SALISBURY — A man in jail for a felony probation violation faces a new charge of malicious conduct by a prisoner because of actions after a fight involving dozens of prisoners.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Nastasia Hubbard with malicious conduct by a prisoner because he allegedly cursed at and spit on an officer who was putting Hubbard back in his cell. Hubbard was one of the last inmates placed back in a cell after sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers responded to a large fight July 8 at the Rowan County Detention Center.

An officer’s leg was injured during the melee, but the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t hurt by an inmate.

Hubbard’s total bond is $20,000.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man’s firearm was seized Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury because of a domestic violence order.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Matthews Church Road in Salisbury.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Tuesday in the 5000 block of Faith Road.

• An assault was reported Tuesday in the 7000 block of Old Mocksville Road.

• John Gordon Burrell, 44, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Gregory Electric Company on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and struck his vehicle at the intersection of Van Nuys Street and Ackert Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene.

