July 15, 2021

Eight new additions make 45 candidates for county’s November municipal elections

By Ben Stansell

Published 8:17 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

SALISBURY — With less than two days left until municipal filing officially closes, 45 candidates are now officially on the ballot for Rowan County’s November municipal elections.

Filing will end Friday at noon.

In addition to one candidate who filed Tuesday, seven candidates joined the fray on Wednesday.

John T. Linker on Tuesday was the first candidate to file for the Granite Quarry Board of Alderman. Linker, who currently serves as mayor pro tem, will look to retain his seat. Kim Cress also solidified his decision to retain his seat on the board by filing Wednesday. The only incumbent not to file yet is Mayor Bill Feather. However, Brittany H. Barnhardt emerged Wednesday as a contender for the mayoral position.

The Rockwell race became a little clearer on Wednesday. Current board member Chuck Bowman is the first to emerge as a mayoral candidate, and incumbents Lizz Johnson and Stephenie Walker filed to retain their seats. There are five expiring seats up for grabs. Mayor Pro Tem Chris Cranford and Mayor Beau Taylor are not listed among the candidates.

The already crowded race in Kannapolis got a little more so on Wednesday, with Jordan Connell joining Jayne Williams, Milton Smith, Jeanne Dixon and Chris Gordon in contending for four open seats. Incumbents Van Rowell, Dianne Berry and Doug Wilson have already filed for re-election. Mayor Darrell Hinnant is currently running unopposed for his seat.

In East Spencer, Dwayne Holmes filed Wednesday and will look to retain his seat on the town’s board of aldermen. Mayor Barbara Mallett and incumbent alderman Albert Smith filed for re-election last week.

No new candidates filed Tuesday or Wednesday in Salisbury, Spencer, Cleveland, Landis, Faith or China Grove.

