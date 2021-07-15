July 15, 2021

China Grove man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

CHINA GROVE — A 46-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon when he left a convenience store parking lot, drove through a field and hit a tree, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Luis Daniel Santiago, who lives in China Grove, drove out of the parking lot of a service station at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 at 2 p.m.

Highway Patrol Trooper N. Moultrie said Santiago’s vehicle crossed N.C. 152, struck a fence, traveled through a field and struck another fence before hitting a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. No one else was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

