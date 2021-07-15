Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Staff report

Rowan Little League’s 8U softball team won the state tournament hosted by Lake Norman.

Rowan won five straight games and beat Pitt County 10-6 for the championship.

Rowan beat Pitt twice and also had lopsided wins against Northwest Forsyth, Franklin and Hominy Valley (Candler).

Rowan players are Courtlyn Bost, Payton Brown, Graci Cooper, Zoey Correll, Harper Deal, Abby Miller, Paisley Lanning, Kinsley Linton, Lily Poole, Jaylee Nixon, Emerson Raper, Samantha Sloop, Carsyn Smith and Jenna Smith.

Coaches are Jeff Bernhardt, Ashley Poole, Hillary Nixon, Tony Lanning and Greg Deal.