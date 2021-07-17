July 18, 2021

  • 72°

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

By News Service Report

Published 6:08 pm Saturday, July 17, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Leaders of the agencies that provide blood to some North Carolina hospitals say the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has created potentially dangerous shortages.

As people get out and about more, injuries from car crashes and other traumas are increasing, and the backlog of surgical procedures delayed by the pandemic have driven up demand for blood and platelets, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Meanwhile, fewer organizations are hosting blood drives and fewer individuals are coming in to donation centers.

Delisha English, president and CEO of The Blood Connection, said her agency cannot keep up with what she calls an unprecedented need for blood.

“We’re experiencing a blood shortage that can last for several weeks if the community doesn’t take immediate action,” English said.

At a news conference, English said donations at the agency are down 30%. She attributed some of the “unprecedented low donor turnout” to people rediscovering travel and other activities they missed.

Good numbers of people donated at the height of the pandemic last year at The Blood Connection, perhaps because people had more time on their hands or wanted to do their part in response to the national health crisis, she said. She’s hoping more people find that motivation again.

The American Red Cross has been warning of a summer blood shortage for weeks. Nationwide, the agency said, it needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the spike in demand for emergencies, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

The Blood Connection and the Red Cross must maintain a steady flow of donations because they said blood and platelets can’t be frozen or stockpiled.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Cease Fire continues work to stop spread of gun violence in Salisbury

China Grove

Rowan voters will choose from 66 candidates for 42 open seats in November municipal elections

China Grove

China Grove celebrates Farmers Day’s founders on festival’s 40th anniversary

News

A new ride begins! San Diego to St. Augustine in about 40 days

China Grove

Top kids crowned in Little Mr. and Miss Farmer contest

Landis

Goal of restructuring police, fire in Landis into Public Safety department becoming reality

High School

Female Athlete of the Year: Salisbury’s Webb shined in soccer, running

Lifestyle

Artist from Rowan County gets opportunity to showcase his painting skills in San Francisco

Local

Presentation on plans for West End Plaza will serve as refresher for commissioners

High School

High school basketball: Wonders tab Efird as new boys basketball coach

Lifestyle

Explore with the library during Summer Reading Week 9

Lifestyle

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

Local

Local golf: Lyerly rolls into Rowan Amateur semifinals with Mulkey, Dorsett, Little

Lifestyle

A trip with Joe: JT Helms to ride motorcycle across country with memories of his father

Nation/World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

News

Charlotte running short on liquor

News

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race