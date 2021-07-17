July 18, 2021

  • 72°

Local golf: Rowan Amateur and Senior Rowan Amateur results

By Post Sports

Published 11:11 pm Saturday, July 17, 2021

Four-time champ Keith Dorsett is in the semifinals. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Wally Eidson has reached the semifinals of the inaugural Senior Rowan Amateur. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Rowan Amateur

First round

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) Brian Sutton, 5 and 4

(17) Ryan Burke d. (16) Michael Dorsett, 3 and 2

(9) Ross Brown d. (24) Mike Helms, WD

(8) Shane Benfield d. (25) Lee Fesperman, 4 and 3

(4) Eric Mulkey d. (29) Andy Lombard, 5 and 3

(20) Jason Bernhardt d. (13) Trey Swaringe, 19 holes

(21) Chace Jensen d. (12) Brian Jones. 20 holes

(5) Andrew Morgan d. (28) Rusty Morrison, 1-up

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (31) Mark Ziner, 7 and 6

(15) Chad Ballard d. (18) James Davis, 3 and 2

(23) Devin Gibson d. (10) Sean Kramer, 5 and 4

(7) Keith Dorsett d. (26) Alex Safrit, WD

(3) William Little d. (30) Ricky Adams, 5 and 3

(19) Derek Lipe  d. 14) Chris Williams 1-up

(11) Kevin Lentz d. (22) Justin Overcash, 4 and 3

(6) Mitchell Swaringen d. (27) Wyatt Reeder, 4 and 2

Round of 16

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (17) Ryan Burke, 7 and 6

(9) Ross Brown d. (8) Shane Benfield, 5 and 4

(4) Eric Mulkey d. (20) Jason Bernhardt, 4 and 3

(5) Andrew Morgan d. (21) Chace Jense, 2 and 1

(2) Michael Swaringen d. (15) Chad Ballard, 6 and 5

(7) Keith Dorsett d. (23) Devin Gibson, 5 and 4

(3) William Little d. (19) Derek Lipe, 19 holes

(6) Mitchell Swaringen d. (11) Kevin Lentz, 4 and 3

Quarterfinals

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (9) Ross Brown, 5 and 4

(4) Eric Mulkey d. (5) Andrew Morgan, 4 and 3

(7) Keith Dorsett d. (2) Michael Swaringen, 1-up

(3) William Little d. (6) Mitchell Swaringen, 5 and 4

Sunday’s semifinals, Corbin Hills

(1) Nick Lyerly vs. (4) Eric Mulkey

(7) Keith Dorsett vs. (3) William Little

Sr. Rowan Amateur

First round

(1) Wally Eidson d. (16) Chris Shackleford, 2-up

(8) Randy Kaiser d. (9) Roger Mullins, 4 and 3

(4) Steve Gegorek d. (13) Bart Carroll, 1-up

(5) Kip Honeycutt d. (12) Dusty Holder, 1-up

(2) Alan Barefoot d. (15) Ronnie Hobbs, 3 and 2

(7) Billy Swaringen d. (10) Mark Marlowe, 3 and 2

(3) Chuck Valley d. (14) Greg Creeger, 3 and 1

(6) Steve Honeycutt d. (11) Kevin Lee, 1-up

Quarterfinals

(1) Wally Eidson d. (8) Randy Kaiser, 2 and 1

(4) Steve Gegorek d. (5) Kip Honeycutt, 5 and 4

(2) Alan Barefoot d. (7) Billy Swaringen

(3) Chuck Valley d. (6) Steve Honeycutt

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Wally Eidson vs. (4) Steve Gegorek

(2) Alan Barefoot vs. (3) Chuck Valley

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Cease Fire continues work to stop spread of gun violence in Salisbury

China Grove

Rowan voters will choose from 66 candidates for 42 open seats in November municipal elections

China Grove

China Grove celebrates Farmers Day’s founders on festival’s 40th anniversary

News

A new ride begins! San Diego to St. Augustine in about 40 days

China Grove

Top kids crowned in Little Mr. and Miss Farmer contest

Landis

Goal of restructuring police, fire in Landis into Public Safety department becoming reality

High School

Female Athlete of the Year: Salisbury’s Webb shined in soccer, running

Lifestyle

Artist from Rowan County gets opportunity to showcase his painting skills in San Francisco

Local

Presentation on plans for West End Plaza will serve as refresher for commissioners

High School

High school basketball: Wonders tab Efird as new boys basketball coach

Lifestyle

Explore with the library during Summer Reading Week 9

Lifestyle

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

Local

Local golf: Lyerly rolls into Rowan Amateur semifinals with Mulkey, Dorsett, Little

Lifestyle

A trip with Joe: JT Helms to ride motorcycle across country with memories of his father

Nation/World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

News

Charlotte running short on liquor

News

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race