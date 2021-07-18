July 18, 2021

Ann Farabee column: We say

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

We say: My load is heavy.

God says: Cast your burden upon me.

Psalm 55:22

We say: It is incurable.

God says: With My stripes you are healed.

Isaiah 53:5

We say: I feel so lost.

God says: I will guide you.

Isaiah 58:11

We say: Show me and I will trust you.

God says: Trust me and I will show you.

Proverbs 3:5-6

We say: I can’t do this.

God says: You can do all things through Christ.

Philippians 4:13

We say: He calls the qualified.

God says: I qualify the called.

My power is made perfect in weakness.

2 Corinthians 12:9

We say: I am afraid.

God says: I am with you.

Isaiah 41:10

We say: I am in a storm.

God says: I will calm the storm.

Psalm 107:29

We say: I am weak.

God says: I am strong.

2 Corinthians 12:10

We say: But my sins…

God says: I will forgive your sins.

1 John 1:9

We say: I will put you first when I get my life in order.

God says: Put me first and your life will be in order.

Seek you first the kingdom of God and all these things will be added unto you.

Matthew 6:33

We say: I am ugly. I am in ruins.
God says: I give beauty for ashes.

Isaiah 61:3

We say: All I can do is pray.

God says: Pray without ceasing.

1 Thessalonians 5:17

We say: I don’t know where to go next.

God says: I will direct your steps.

Proverbs 16:9

We say: I feel so alone.

God says: I am always with you.

Matthew 28:20

We say: I gotta be me.

God says: Be imitators of me.

Ephesians 5:1

We say: I am so tired.

God says: I will give strength to the weary.

Isaiah 40:29

We say: My plan is not working.

God says: My plan gives hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11

As you read — or hear — these words, may you bask in the magnificence of the promises of our God to each of us.

We are humans. God is God.

We belong to God. We are his children.

He chose us. We can be secure in his love.

Thank you, heavenly father, for your promises in our lives. Amen

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

