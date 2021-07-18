July 18, 2021

  • 72°

Ester Marsh column: Flying home after the lockdown

By Ester Marsh

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

I was finally able to see my family in the Netherlands after 22 months and one rescheduled, and one canceled flight, one in December and one in April. This Nov. 4, I have lived 33 years in the U.S. and it’s the first time I truly felt how big the Atlantic Ocean is. The only way for me to see my family is by plane or by boat.

As all of us, we had to make sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one that affected me the most was not seeing my family and at one point the full closing of our YMCA. Fortunately things are opening up and I flew over and am back from my transatlantic trip. The trip itself went very well, however, the pre-trip was very stressful. Each country has different rules and regulations during COVID and there were times I was worried my trip would get canceled again or I would not be able to fly and see my family. Each day checking what was going on, and the closer I got, it looked like it was a go. I am fully vaccinated and still needed to get a PCR COVID test ($139 out of pocket). It has to be done 72 hours prior your departure. It states you get it back 24-48 hours but could be longer. So I was sweating it on the Wednesday prior to my trip. Finally I got my test results at 9:15 p.m. and was able to get a decent night sleep before the flight the next day.

The reason I had to do a PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is that is more accurate than the LFT test (lateral flow test) or quick on-the-spot COVID test. I typically fly home once a year, so that’s quite a lot in 33 years. But this time, I was the most nervous and stressed getting all proper paperwork and tests in order. But it was worth it! I got to see and hug my family! I still have my dad, brother and wife, two sisters and husbands, five nephews and two nieces, one aunt and one uncle and a slew of cousins and dear friends who live in Europe. And, my middle daughter and husband are in Germany (son-in-law is active duty Army) and I got to see them too. I arrived in the Netherlands on Friday, June 25, and things were not fully open, and unmasked, until July 1.

Most of us fared well during the lockdown, but for my dad (who will be 85 this year) it truly made a huge impact. Being a widow and isolated due to the pandemic, is not good for an aging mind (even that he read over 30 books). Remember, if we don’t use it, we lose it. I was happy to see he was trying after many restrictions were lifted on July 1. He is riding his bike again and eating better and mingling with his friends. He also has already made plans for some music events and plays and hopes to go on a vacation this year.

Of course, enjoying the great foods and drinks it came to an end and I had to schedule another PCR test (75 euros out of pocket = $89) to come back home. Again, negative and trip back to North Carolina! And yes, I was super happy to land in this summer heat as it was pretty cold and dreary in my home country. And most of all, I love to be back into my daily routines and working and teaching my classes back at the Y. Don’t ever take your family for granted, especially when they live a drivable distance away. We all need it, but especially our older population, need human interaction and most of all, human touch. Let’s continue to play it smart so the world can continue to open up. Planning to fly to my Dutch home again in 2022!

Ester H. Marsh is health and fitness director of the JF Hurley YMCA.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Cease Fire continues work to stop spread of gun violence in Salisbury

China Grove

Rowan voters will choose from 66 candidates for 42 open seats in November municipal elections

China Grove

China Grove celebrates Farmers Day’s founders on festival’s 40th anniversary

News

A new ride begins! San Diego to St. Augustine in about 40 days

China Grove

Top kids crowned in Little Mr. and Miss Farmer contest

Landis

Goal of restructuring police, fire in Landis into Public Safety department becoming reality

High School

Female Athlete of the Year: Salisbury’s Webb shined in soccer, running

Lifestyle

Artist from Rowan County gets opportunity to showcase his painting skills in San Francisco

Local

Presentation on plans for West End Plaza will serve as refresher for commissioners

High School

High school basketball: Wonders tab Efird as new boys basketball coach

Lifestyle

Explore with the library during Summer Reading Week 9

Lifestyle

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

Local

Local golf: Lyerly rolls into Rowan Amateur semifinals with Mulkey, Dorsett, Little

Lifestyle

A trip with Joe: JT Helms to ride motorcycle across country with memories of his father

Nation/World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

News

Charlotte running short on liquor

News

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race