July 18, 2021

  • 72°

First Church China Grove to host free community-wide Back to School Bash

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

CHINA GROVE — Preparing students throughout Rowan County with supplies for the 2021-2022 school year is the goal of First United Methodist Church in China Grove at its upcoming Back to School Bash.

The free community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the church parking lot at 110 W. Church Street.

Attendees will be provided with a free backpack to fill, or they can bring their own backpack to fill up.

All school-age children across Rowan are welcome to attend and must be chaperoned by an adult. Adults attending the event alone will not be given supplies.

In addition to school supplies, participants will receive a free hotdog lunch, and can also enjoy popcorn and snocones. Other activities on hand will include carnival style games, a bounce house and more.

First UMC will be collecting school supplies through Aug. 1 as part of its 12 Baskets Ministry, a monthly outreach mission inspired by the New Testament miracle in which Jesus fed the multitudes and 12 baskets of food were leftover.

While the majority of items are expected to be collected from the congregation, the community at-large is welcome to help support this program. School supplies can be donated to the church during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following school materials are being accepted for the event:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • College- and/or wide-ruled paper
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Erasers
  • Rulers

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Crime

Cease Fire continues work to stop spread of gun violence in Salisbury

China Grove

Rowan voters will choose from 66 candidates for 42 open seats in November municipal elections

China Grove

China Grove celebrates Farmers Day’s founders on festival’s 40th anniversary

News

A new ride begins! San Diego to St. Augustine in about 40 days

China Grove

Top kids crowned in Little Mr. and Miss Farmer contest

Landis

Goal of restructuring police, fire in Landis into Public Safety department becoming reality

High School

Female Athlete of the Year: Salisbury’s Webb shined in soccer, running

Lifestyle

Artist from Rowan County gets opportunity to showcase his painting skills in San Francisco

Local

Presentation on plans for West End Plaza will serve as refresher for commissioners

High School

High school basketball: Wonders tab Efird as new boys basketball coach

Lifestyle

Explore with the library during Summer Reading Week 9

Lifestyle

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

Local

Local golf: Lyerly rolls into Rowan Amateur semifinals with Mulkey, Dorsett, Little

Lifestyle

A trip with Joe: JT Helms to ride motorcycle across country with memories of his father

Nation/World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

News

Charlotte running short on liquor

News

Blood supply low at some state hospitals

Elections

Beasley, McCrory on top in latest Senate fundraising reports

News

Waterfowl Rescue removes birds from Statesville park

Coronavirus

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ a worrying reality

Nation/World

Biden plans to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases coming more frequently in Rowan County, North Carolina

Elections

Filing ends: Alexander, Heggins will compete in city’s first mayoral race