Junior Legion: Carson at home on Monday
Staff report
CHINA GROVE — The Carson Junior Legion team (19-2) plays at home Monday at 7, hosting High Point in the Area III championship game.
Both teams already have qualified for the state tournament that will be hosted by High Point, starting on Thursday.
Carson won a playoff series against Davidson County, while High Point beat Mount Airy.
