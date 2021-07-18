July 18, 2021

  • 72°

Little League softball: Rowan opens regional play on Saturday

By Post Sports

Published 10:58 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021

 

Staff report

Rowan Little League softball will play in the opening game of the 12U Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.

Rowan will take on West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Virginia plays Florida at 2 p.m. Georgia plays South Carolina at 5 p.m.

Tennessee will play in the early game on Sunday.

 

Teams in the tournament:

NC — Rowan Little League

SC — Florence

Va. — Chesterfield Little League, Midlothian

Fla. — Land O’ Lakes

Ga. — Dudley

Tenn. — Unicoi County Little League, Erwin

W. Va. — Hedgesville

 

