Little League softball: Rowan opens regional play on Saturday
Staff report
Rowan Little League softball will play in the opening game of the 12U Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.
Rowan will take on West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Virginia plays Florida at 2 p.m. Georgia plays South Carolina at 5 p.m.
Tennessee will play in the early game on Sunday.
Teams in the tournament:
NC — Rowan Little League
SC — Florence
Va. — Chesterfield Little League, Midlothian
Fla. — Land O’ Lakes
Ga. — Dudley
Tenn. — Unicoi County Little League, Erwin
W. Va. — Hedgesville
