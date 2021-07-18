Rowan waterscapes art exhibit at Rail Walk Gallery

Rail Walk Studios & Gallery is hosting an exhibit of Plein Air Carolina artists’ paintings in support of the Rowan County Creek Week event. The exhibit opens on July 22 at Rail Walk Gallery, 409 N. Lee St. in Salisbury. It closes on Aug. 28. It is free and open to the public during Rail Walk hours, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to an artist reception from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

The local Plein Air Carolina group paints on site once each week. The artists often set up and paint at Rowan County lakes and waterways. They enjoy the support of the Waterworks Visual Arts Center in Salisbury. The participating Plein Air Carolina artists are Carolyn Blackman, Barbara Duffy, Joyce Cavanagh-Wood, Phyllis Steimel, Ray Richardson, Sarah White-Harvey, Rebecca Little, Beth Taft, Diane Overcash, Karen Koritko, Celia Jarrett, Sherry Mason and Sharon Forthofer.

Rail Walk Studios & Gallery and Plein Air Carolina want to support Rowan County Creek Week and their conservation efforts. The paintings will be for sale by the artists. They plan to make a donation to the Rowan County Creek Week event based on sales.

For more information, go to www. railwalkstudiosandgallery.com .