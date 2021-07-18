Sochat’s Eye Guys – Simultaneously whimsical and serious

SALISBURY — Natacha Sochat, “the hand is the mind and the mind is the hand. None exists without the other for an individual artist.” As a returning artist to Waterworks Visual Arts Center, Sochat’s “Eye am Witness” collection is part of the museum’s summer exhibition, Imagine. Waterworks invites the community to hear more about Sochat’s artistic process directly from the artist, at the museum’s second summer artists’ series gallery talk at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. The event is free. Please reserve your seat at admin@waterworks.org so you won’t miss the Eye-Guy-inspired refreshments.

Each of the three artist collections comprising Imagine is light-hearted, fantastical, and humorous — perfect for a hot summer after a long time of isolation. Eye am Witness are paintings whose subjects began as miniature (1-2 inches tall) sculptural eye figurines created years ago by Natacha Sochat. They are the inspiration for the Eye am Witness project, of which she writes, “We start our lives with the awe and wonder of children and if we are lucky, keep some portion of that essence when we are adults. ‘I am Witness’, or ‘we are witness(es)’ for what is currently occurring in our society. Loved by children and adults these imaginative beings have distinct personalities. They represent all of us in different forms, as well as embody self-portraits. They are whimsical and deeply serious at the same time.”

Take a creative break at Waterworks Visual Arts Center, located at 123 East Liberty Street in Salisbury. Go to www.waterworks.org or call with any questions at 704-636-1882.