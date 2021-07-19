July 19, 2021

  • 72°

Legion baseball: Playoffs start Tuesday

By Post Sports

Published 9:46 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County American Legion baseball team will play at Staton Field on Tuesday to open the Area III semifinals.

Rowan (11-4) is hosting High Point (12-4).

In the other semifinal series, Kannapolis (9-4) plays Game 1 against Randolph County (15-5) at McCrary Park.

Rowan plays High Point at Finch Field on Wednesday. Kannapolis will host Randolph on Wednesday at Northwest Cabarrus High.

The series are best-of-three, with the winners advancing to the Area III championship game.

Both Area III finalists will qualify for the state tournament in Cherryville.

 

 

