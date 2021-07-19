Man charged with racing on the interstate, taking deputies on chase while impaired

SALISBURY — A 28-year-old man faces charges for racing on the interstate Sunday, driving while impaired and eluding officers after he took sheriff’s deputies on a chase through southern Rowan County.

Steven Woods II faces a total of 10 crimes, including DWI, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, felony flee to elude, carless and reckless driving and speed competition.

A Rowan Sheriff’s Office reports says Woods, driving a gray Dodge Challenger, reached speeds of 100 mph while racing a Dodge Charger Sunday on I-85 South near the exit for N.C. 152. When a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicles, the Challenger exited onto Old Beatty Ford Road and turned right. The Charger continued on I-85 South.

With its tires smoking, the Challenger turned right onto China Grove Road from Old Beatty Ford Road. Woods turned the car’s lights off, made a left turn into a driveway and continued through the yard of a home at 1200 China Grove Road, an incident report states.

The sheriff’s deputy briefly lost the Challenger while following it into the home’s backyard and later spotted it back in front of the house, where deputies made the arrest.

After Insley was arrested, Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies found an opened bottle of Hennessy behind the driver’s seat, an incident report states. Woods reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .10.

He received a bond of $15,500. The vehicle was seized.