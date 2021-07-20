July 20, 2021

Letter: Print some facts about COVID instead

Post Letters

The editorial published Thursday mocking the Rowan-Salisbury Schools board’s decision to allow mask wearing to be optional is appalling.

There is no scientific study to show the wearing of masks by children has any efficacy. In fact, if we “follow the science” we find mask wearing shows a lack of effectiveness in preventing COVID as well as producing many negative effects. Check out work by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who is both a bio-statistician and epidemiologist, or Dr. Paul Alexander, professor of evidence-based medicine at McMaster University in Canada, or Maria Crisler, a clinical scientist with specialty experience in microbiology, who presents a study done by the University of Florida.

Why haven’t you printed anything from Stanford University’s study that states, “scientific evidence supporting facemasks’ efficacy is lacking” while “adverse physiological, psychological and health effects are established.” Look at the evidence found in Sweden, who never had a lockdown, didn’t require masks and saw no deaths of school children.

How many people realize that more children die from the flu or drowning than COVID? These statics reveal the extreme overreach of our government in this matter. How about printing some facts instead of rhetoric? Since not everyone looks beyond the major media or local paper to get the truth, do us a favor and print it!

— Renee Scheidt

Salisbury

